Three GDC Aspirants Tender Nomination Papers To IEC 

0
Momodou Jane, Serrekunda West, Momodou I Cham, Jeshwang and Ebrima Nyang for Latrikunda Sabiji Constituency.
- Advertisement -

By: Sanna Jallow 

Three Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly aspirants have today 7th March submitted their nomination papers to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Among the candidates are Momodou Jane for Serrekunda West Constituency, Momodou I Cham for Jeshwang Constituency and Ebrima Nyang for Latrikunda Sabiji Constituency.

- Advertisement -

Momodou Jane from Serrekunda West Constituency was the first to tender his nomination papers, unfortunately, his documents were incomplete. The ICE has given him a chance to go back and bring the complete documents before 5 pm tomorrow (8th March 2022).  

“This is not the first time IEC is giving me the chance to go back and put my papers together and submit the completed documents, it happened to me in 2017 during the parliamentary election. I have an agenda for this year, but I will not reveal it until I collect my acceptance letter from the IEC,” he said.

The second candidate to present his nomination papers was Momodou Cham popular known as MC Cham Jr, for Jeshwang Constituency, after submitting his papers he promised that if elected he would support the people of his consistency and take them out of the night mere they are suffering.

“If I win, I will support the women and youth of the Gambia as I will not only be in the National Assembly to represent the people of Jeshwang constituency,” MC Cham said.

- Advertisement -

Ebrima Ngang who seeks to represent the people of Latrikunda Sabiji said he is trying to join the race for the second time. He noted that if he wins this year’s parliamentary election the first thing he will fight for as a National Assembly Member is to end hate speech among politicians and provide term limits for elected offices.

He indicated that he will also continue supporting the young man and women of Latrikunda Sabiji as he was doing before. 

The Gambia for All Party (GAP) was on the nomination schedule but no member of the party showed up at the IEC.

Previous articleFirst Female Aspirant for Serrekunda West Nenneh Gomez Promises to Be the Voice of the People When Elected

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions