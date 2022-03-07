Three GDC Aspirants Tender Nomination Papers To IEC 

- Advertisement -

By: Sanna Jallow

Three Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly aspirants have today 7th March submitted their nomination papers to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Among the candidates are Momodou Jane for Serrekunda West Constituency, Momodou I Cham for Jeshwang Constituency and Ebrima Nyang for Latrikunda Sabiji Constituency.

Momodou Jane from Serrekunda West Constituency was the first to tender his nomination papers, unfortunately, his documents were incomplete. The ICE has given him a chance to go back and bring the complete documents before 5 pm tomorrow (8th March 2022).

“This is not the first time IEC is giving me the chance to go back and put my papers together and submit the completed documents, it happened to me in 2017 during the parliamentary election. I have an agenda for this year, but I will not reveal it until I collect my acceptance letter from the IEC,” he said.

The second candidate to present his nomination papers was Momodou Cham popular known as MC Cham Jr, for Jeshwang Constituency, after submitting his papers he promised that if elected he would support the people of his consistency and take them out of the night mere they are suffering.

“If I win, I will support the women and youth of the Gambia as I will not only be in the National Assembly to represent the people of Jeshwang constituency,” MC Cham said.

Ebrima Ngang who seeks to represent the people of Latrikunda Sabiji said he is trying to join the race for the second time. He noted that if he wins this year’s parliamentary election the first thing he will fight for as a National Assembly Member is to end hate speech among politicians and provide term limits for elected offices.

He indicated that he will also continue supporting the young man and women of Latrikunda Sabiji as he was doing before.

The Gambia for All Party (GAP) was on the nomination schedule but no member of the party showed up at the IEC.