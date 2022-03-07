First Female Aspirant for Serrekunda West Nenneh Gomez Promises to Be the Voice of the People When Elected

- Advertisement -

By: Sanna Jallow

The First Female Aspirant for Serrekunda West Nenneh Freda Gomez has faithfully promised to be the voice of the people when she gets elected to the National Assembly in April of 2022.

She made this promise after going through her nomination process over the weekend. Nenneh will be running for a parliamentary seat under the ticket of the Citizens’ Alliance (CA) Party.

“Being the first female aspirant to represent Serrekunda West Constituency is a great achievement for me. Women are underrepresented and it is time for us to fight for our rights,” she said.

She further noted that only the National Assembly has the mandate to approve budgets from taxpayers’ money. Therefore, she will ensure she debates well during budget hearings so that the people of her constituency and by extension, the Gambian people will be well catered for.

Famara Mamburay also submitted nomination papers for Bundung ka Kunda Constituency in the Kanifing Municipality.

He expressed confidence that the people of Bundung ka Kunda Constituency will vote him in when his nomination papers are approved by the IEC because he is ready to work for the people of the community.

The community he says currently faces several challenges including poor road infrastructure and lack of water. The community he further notes has had these challenges for 57 years without any solutions.