Ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan Gambia’s Supreme Islamic Council Calls for Unity Among Muslims

The Gambia Supreme Islamic Council (GSIC) has through its president advised Muslims to remain unified, enhance social harmonisation and Islamic cohesion in the country. This comes at a time when the country is braced up for the 2022 National Assembly Elections, with the nomination process already in progress.

Sheikh Essa Foday Darboe is the council’s president, he was reminding Muslims that Friday 4th March 2022 marked the 1st of Sha’aban, the 8th month of the Islamic calendar 1443H, the month preceding Ramadan.

“…the council takes this auspicious opportunity to kindly advise the Gambia Muslim community to remain unified in their ranks and [make] efforts to enhance social harmonization and Islamic cohesion in the country.”

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, which begins with the sighting of the new moon. During this month, Muslims worldwide are obligated to abstain completely from food, drink and sexual relations from dawn to dusk, culminating in a release of restrictions at sunset. The fast, as per the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is broken with dates followed by a meal which varies from culture to culture.

Fasting is observed as an act of obedience to God, one for which He has reserved special blessings. The fasting person is rewarded manifold for all good deeds. In addition, according to a saying of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), whoever fasts and prays during Ramadan with pure intentions will have their past sins forgiven.