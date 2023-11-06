Monday, November 6, 2023

Three Foni Kansala Ward Villages Get Adequate Water Supply

By: Dawda Baldeh

The people of Foni Kansala, specifically in the Kanilai Ward, are celebrating the positive impact of the Support the People of Tomorrow (SPOT) project.

For years, communities such as Bulunt, Gikess, and Burock village have faced challenges in accessing safe and clean drinking water. However, the SPOT project has now provided them with a reliable water supply, much to the joy and gratitude of the beneficiaries.

Tijan Manga, the Ward Councilor, expressed his appreciation for the SPOT Project, emphasizing its crucial role in the well-being of the beneficiaries. He conveyed the heartfelt thanks of the communities for this timely intervention, recognizing water as a fundamental human need essential for life.

Manga also extended his gratitude to the Foni Kansala community, the people of the Kanilai Ward, and the professional laborers who worked tirelessly to bring the project to fruition. He urged the beneficiaries to use the accessible drinking water responsibly and sustainably, highlighting its contribution to the continued funding of future projects by the SPOT Project.

