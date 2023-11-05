Monday, November 6, 2023

Sainabou Laye Ndure Is Africa’s First Master’s Graduate in Genomic Medicine from Oxford

454
- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Sainabou Laye NDURE is the first African to ever graduate with a Master of Science in GENOMIC MEDICINE from the prestigious University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

She is also the first Gambian to be awarded a fully funded scholarship by the AfOx-Mastercard foundation.

- Advertisement -

Sainabou is also one of the first 21 people in the world to be admitted to this course.

Sainabou was granted a fully funded scholarship to study her Undergraduate Degree in Eastern Mediterranean University, Northern Cyprus, where she graduated as the best graduating student in Molecular Biology and Genetics. She then returned to Gambia and worked at the MRCG. In 2022 she was accepted into the first cohort of Genomic Medicine students in Oxford!

Genomic medicine is the study of our genes (DNA) and their interaction with our health. Genomics investigates how a person’s biological information can be used to improve his or her clinical care and health outcomes.

Sainabou is also the founder of the Human Genetics Awareness Association (HuGAA) striving to raise awareness in human genetic diseases.

- Advertisement -

Thumbs up to Sainabou!!

Previous article
Alasan, Maria set to represent The Gambia in African Taekwondo Championship
Next article
Three Foni Kansala Ward Villages Get Adequate Water Supply

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions