Sainabou Laye Ndure Is Africa’s First Master’s Graduate in Genomic Medicine from Oxford

- Advertisement -

The Gambia’s Sainabou Laye NDURE is the first African to ever graduate with a Master of Science in GENOMIC MEDICINE from the prestigious University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

She is also the first Gambian to be awarded a fully funded scholarship by the AfOx-Mastercard foundation.

- Advertisement -

Sainabou is also one of the first 21 people in the world to be admitted to this course.

Sainabou was granted a fully funded scholarship to study her Undergraduate Degree in Eastern Mediterranean University, Northern Cyprus, where she graduated as the best graduating student in Molecular Biology and Genetics. She then returned to Gambia and worked at the MRCG. In 2022 she was accepted into the first cohort of Genomic Medicine students in Oxford!

Genomic medicine is the study of our genes (DNA) and their interaction with our health. Genomics investigates how a person’s biological information can be used to improve his or her clinical care and health outcomes.

Sainabou is also the founder of the Human Genetics Awareness Association (HuGAA) striving to raise awareness in human genetic diseases.

- Advertisement -

Thumbs up to Sainabou!!