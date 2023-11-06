Monday, November 6, 2023

The Gambia to Host 30th Maritime Board of Governors Meeting

By Lamin Njie

The Government of The Gambia under the auspices of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure is hosting the 30th Board of Governors and Experts Meetings of the Regional Maritime University from the 7th to 10th November 2023 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Center in Bijilo.

During the first three days of the meeting, experts from member countries such as The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Cameroon will discuss and brainstorm over pertinent issues affecting the regional maritime body, successes, challenges and the way forward.
On Friday, which is going to be the last day of the meeting, is scheduled for the meeting of the Board of Governors of the regional university.

Currently, Honorable Ebrima Sillah, the Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure is the chairman and chancellor of the regional university, which is a two-year rotational position.
“During the board meeting, members are expected to review the activities of the university and address the changes as well map out the strategies for the smooth operations of the university in the next six (6) months to come,” said an official of the Transport Ministry.

