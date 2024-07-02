The Search for the Missing Gambian Yields No Results

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Following the shooting of Gambian truck driver Amadou Juma Camara by Senegalese soldiers in Keelan near Kanilai, while transporting timber from Soloben in the Casamance region with two others, The Fatu Network has received disturbing reports from the victim’s family regarding the whereabouts of Amadou Juma Camara’s apprentice, Malick from Ngen Sanjal.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to our reporter Alieu Jallow, Awa Bah said that since the shooting occurred last Thursday, they have been increasingly worried about the young man, who disappeared without a trace. She emphasized that they conducted a thorough search of the villages in the Casamance region and surrounding villages in Foni, but to no avail; there has been no news of his whereabouts.

Awa is demanding answers from the Senegalese authorities, especially the army, to provide a satisfactory response to their questions. Similarly, she mentioned that the Senegalese soldiers claimed to have no knowledge of Malick, her son’s apprentice.

“We want the Senegalese soldiers to tell us where they have kept the boy, or whether they killed him and buried him. We want to know and we want answers because we have searched everywhere and no one seems to have any information about him. They should come and inform us about our young man,” she questioned.

Awa stressed that every day they travel to Casamance to search for the boy, and have even searched at his usual places in Farato, but his whereabouts remain unknown, and they are demanding answers. The Fatu Network will provide updates on the matter as I closely follow events as they unfold.