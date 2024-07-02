Tuesday, July 2, 2024

The Search for the Missing Gambian Yields No Results

531
- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Following the shooting of Gambian truck driver Amadou Juma Camara by Senegalese soldiers in Keelan near Kanilai, while transporting timber from Soloben in the Casamance region with two others, The Fatu Network has received disturbing reports from the victim’s family regarding the whereabouts of Amadou Juma Camara’s apprentice, Malick from Ngen Sanjal.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to our reporter Alieu Jallow, Awa Bah said that since the shooting occurred last Thursday, they have been increasingly worried about the young man, who disappeared without a trace. She emphasized that they conducted a thorough search of the villages in the Casamance region and surrounding villages in Foni, but to no avail; there has been no news of his whereabouts.

Awa is demanding answers from the Senegalese authorities, especially the army, to provide a satisfactory response to their questions. Similarly, she mentioned that the Senegalese soldiers claimed to have no knowledge of Malick, her son’s apprentice.

“We want the Senegalese soldiers to tell us where they have kept the boy, or whether they killed him and buried him. We want to know and we want answers because we have searched everywhere and no one seems to have any information about him. They should come and inform us about our young man,” she questioned.

Awa stressed that every day they travel to Casamance to search for the boy, and have even searched at his usual places in Farato, but his whereabouts remain unknown, and they are demanding answers. The Fatu Network will provide updates on the matter as I closely follow events as they unfold.

Previous article
Basiru Njie takes helm at GCCPC
Next article
The President We Wanted and the President We Have: A Reflection on 2016-2018

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions