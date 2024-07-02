Tuesday, July 2, 2024

Basiru Njie takes helm at GCCPC

403
- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) Welcomes New Leadership

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has appointed Basiru Njie as the new Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary of the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC).

Njie succeeds Amadou Ceesay, who has recently retired.

Njie brings a wealth of experience and expertise in competition and consumer protection to his new role, having dedicated thirteen years of service to the Commission.

Prior to this appointment, he excelled as the Director of Consumer Protection and Investigations, where his unwavering dedication led to numerous milestones.

- Advertisement -

His ascent from an investigative officer to the apex of the Commission’s leadership exemplifies his dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the proficient administration and enforcement of competition and consumer protection laws in The Gambia.

Recognised as a regional expert, Njie has played pivotal roles in developing and promoting competition and consumer protection across ECOWAS and Africa. His extensive background and significant regional impact highlight his ability to steer the GCCPC into its next chapter.

In his acceptance speech, Njie emphasised the importance of competition and consumer protection in improving the lives of Gambians.

“As a Commission, it is our solemn duty to uphold the principles of competition and consumer protection with unwavering resolve. We recognize that the effectiveness of our enforcement efforts directly impacts the everyday lives of Gambians.

- Advertisement -

“When we root out anticompetitive behaviour and enforce consumer rights, we create an environment where economic opportunities flourish, and social justice thrives. Let us continue to work together – government, private sector, civil society, and development partners – to build a future in The Gambia where fairness, integrity, and opportunity define our markets and uplift the lives of the most vulnerable Gambians,” he said.

The Commission also extends its profound appreciation to the retiring Chief Executive, Mr. Amadou Ceesay, for his years of dedicated service and leadership, noting that his contributions have been invaluable in advancing the Commission’s mission and objectives.

Previous article
King West NAM Demands Transparency from Fishery Ministry on 20 Fishing Boats Initiative
Next article
The Search for the Missing Gambian Yields No Results

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions