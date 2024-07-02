Basiru Njie takes helm at GCCPC

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC) Welcomes New Leadership

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow has appointed Basiru Njie as the new Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary of the Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC).

Njie succeeds Amadou Ceesay, who has recently retired.

Njie brings a wealth of experience and expertise in competition and consumer protection to his new role, having dedicated thirteen years of service to the Commission.

Prior to this appointment, he excelled as the Director of Consumer Protection and Investigations, where his unwavering dedication led to numerous milestones.

- Advertisement -

His ascent from an investigative officer to the apex of the Commission’s leadership exemplifies his dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to the proficient administration and enforcement of competition and consumer protection laws in The Gambia.

Recognised as a regional expert, Njie has played pivotal roles in developing and promoting competition and consumer protection across ECOWAS and Africa. His extensive background and significant regional impact highlight his ability to steer the GCCPC into its next chapter.

In his acceptance speech, Njie emphasised the importance of competition and consumer protection in improving the lives of Gambians.

“As a Commission, it is our solemn duty to uphold the principles of competition and consumer protection with unwavering resolve. We recognize that the effectiveness of our enforcement efforts directly impacts the everyday lives of Gambians.

- Advertisement -

“When we root out anticompetitive behaviour and enforce consumer rights, we create an environment where economic opportunities flourish, and social justice thrives. Let us continue to work together – government, private sector, civil society, and development partners – to build a future in The Gambia where fairness, integrity, and opportunity define our markets and uplift the lives of the most vulnerable Gambians,” he said.

The Commission also extends its profound appreciation to the retiring Chief Executive, Mr. Amadou Ceesay, for his years of dedicated service and leadership, noting that his contributions have been invaluable in advancing the Commission’s mission and objectives.