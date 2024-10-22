More Drug Busts and Seizures as DLEAG Intensifies Crackdown

- Advertisement -

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) recently conducted a series of coordinated drug busts, resulting in the arrest of multiple suspects for possession of illicit drugs, including MDMA (ecstasy), cannabis, kush, and cocaine.

Among those arrested are Senegalese nationals Mourtala Ndiaye, Assan Jah, and Chiekh Ahmed Tijan Kaba, found with large quantities of MDMA (ecstasy).

Gambian suspects include Omar Bah from Dippa Kunda, Amat Khan from Banjul, and others like Alpha Kandeh, Alpha Jallow, and Bakary Samateh, all caught with varying amounts of cannabis.