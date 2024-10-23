Should Councillor Ceesay Face Consequences for Misleading the Inquiry?

Councillor Habib M.L. Ceesay of New Jeshwang and Ebo-Town admitted to the Local Government Commission of Inquiry that he gave incorrect information to investigators.

Ceesay initially stated that KMC Mayor Talib Bensouda had presented appointments – meaning that the mayor personally introduced or submitted the names of individuals for jobs or positions to the council’s Establishment and Appointment Committee. This is significant because it suggests the mayor was directly involved in decisions regarding staff hires.

However, Ceesay later backtracked on this claim, calling it a “mistake” and stating that the mayor was not involved in the appointments after all. He admitted to making the error but wished to retract it.

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez warned him that making false statements to investigators is a crime under the law, and Ceesay could face charges of perjury or giving false information to a public servant.