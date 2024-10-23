Gambia Participates Hosts Comparative Review of Draft Constitutions

- Advertisement -

By: Michaella Faith Wright

Gambia Participates initiated a five-day Comparative Review Exercise on the country’s draft constitutions on Monday, November 21st 2024, bringing together legal and governance experts to assess key issues. The event featured insights from the organization’s Executive Director, Mar Nyang, and Salieu Taal, Chairman of Gambia Participates and former President of the Bar Association. Also contributing was Sanieny Ceesay, Head of Governance at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Comparative Review Exercise, organized by Gambia Participates, aimed to evaluate the similarities and differences between draft constitutions to help advance national dialogue on constitutional reforms. The event brought together stakeholders from different sectors, including governance specialists, legal experts, and civil society representatives.

Speaking at the event, Mar Nyang, Executive Director of Gambia Participates, emphasized the importance of inclusive governance in shaping a constitution that reflects the aspirations of all Gambians. “This review is critical for ensuring transparency and fostering dialogue around constitutional issues,” Nyang said.

Salieu Taal, Chairman of Gambia Participates and former President of the Bar Association, stressed the need for a thorough review and citizen engagement throughout the reform process. “A constitution belongs to the people. It must reflect the collective will, not just the vision of a select few,” Taal remarked.

Adding to the discussion, Sanieny Ceesay, Head of Governance at UNDP, highlighted the role of international partnerships in supporting governance reforms in The Gambia. Ceesay expressed optimism about the progress made, stating, “This review is a step toward a sustainable democracy, and UNDP remains committed to supporting efforts that strengthen governance structures.”

The exercise is part of Gambia Participates’ broader mission to promote participatory democracy and good governance by encouraging dialogue among citizens and decision-makers.