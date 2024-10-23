Former GDC Niamina East NAM: ‘Barrow Bid for Third Term Legal but Inappropriate’

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The former opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) National Assembly Member for Niamina East, Omar Ceesay, has said President Adama Barrow’s pursuit of a third term is legal, but he deemed it inappropriate.

Ceesay, defeated in the last parliamentary election, is a vocal critic of the Barrow-led government.

“President Barrow’s ambition to [run] for [a] third term is legal but morally inappropriate,” he said, adding that “constitutionally, a sitting president has the legitimacy to run for more than two terms and Barrow is not an exception as provided for in the 1997 Constitution.”

The former GDC lawmaker described President Barrow’s election for a third term as a disastrous threat to the country’s democracy and development.

He claimed that extending Barrow’s mandate would further affect the country’s economy.

Ceesay believes that those close to Barrow will continue to advise him to run for another term for their own selfish gain, despite being aware of his “incompetence” in governing the country effectively.

He urged the president to step down before the 2026 presidential election.

“I wish to however encourage him to step down at the end of his second term in office for general good.

“Remember, Gambians risked their lives under the former dictatorship regime to end self-perpetuating rules and impunity, and never shall anyone take us to the dark days,” Ceesay added.