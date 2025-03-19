‘The Rest is History’: Fatima Joof’s Journey from Job Hunting to Successful Painting Entrepreneur

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Fatima Joof never imagined she would become a painter, let alone run her own successful business in a field dominated by men. Struggling with unemployment, she stumbled upon her talent by chance. What started as a casual attempt at painting turned into a thriving career. Today, with four years in the industry, she leads her own team, proving that women can excel in any profession despite societal barriers.

Like many young people, Fatima Joof from Brikama faced the frustration of job hunting without success. After multiple failed interviews and an unsuccessful attempt at network marketing, she felt stuck. However, an unexpected moment during her sister’s wedding preparations changed everything.

“A painter was hired to renovate our home, and I found myself captivated by his work,” Joof recalled. “I watched him all day, fascinated by the artistic designs. I told him I wanted to try painting my own room, and he laughed before encouraging me to go ahead.”

To her surprise, her first attempt was a success. Encouraged by the positive feedback from friends after posting her work online, she decided to take painting seriously.

“I got motivated when people started complimenting my work. Some even asked me to paint their homes, and that’s when I realized I could make a career out of it,” she said.

With her family’s support, Joof enrolled at the Gambia Technical Training Institute (GTTI) to study painting professionally. After completing an internship with a reputable company, she launched her own business. Now, four years later, she has built a name for herself in the industry, leading a skilled team.

However, her journey has not been without challenges. As a young woman in a male-dominated field, she has faced attempts of exploitation from men who offered contracts with conditions unrelated to her work.

“Several men have tried to take advantage of me in the name of giving me contracts. I have lost a lot of deals, but I lost them for a good reason—my dignity and self-respect,” she said.

Despite these struggles, Joof remains determined to push forward. She continues to inspire young women to break barriers and pursue their dreams.

“The rest is history,” she proudly stated.