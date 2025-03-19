GTUCCU MD Dawda Kujabie Clears Air on Teachers’ Pension Scheme

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Managing Director of the Gambia Teachers’ Union Cooperative Credit Union (GTUCCU), Dawda Kujabie, has responded to teachers’ concerns about the recently introduced Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

The scheme, which has sparked backlash from some members, was intended to provide long-term financial security for teachers but has been met with complaints of lack of consultation and miscommunication.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, Kujabie described the situation as “unfortunate” but clarified that decisions regarding the scheme were taken by the GTUCCU Board, which is the highest decision-making body within the cooperative. He emphasised that the board acts on behalf of the general membership and that teachers had been informed through various channels.

“Some teachers may claim they were not informed, but the decision was taken in the best interest of the members. The savings have been in place for a while, and many teachers have already benefited from the institution. However, we acknowledge that there were communication lapses in the process,” Kujabie admitted.

Addressing concerns about the consultation process, Kujabie stated that forms were distributed for teachers to voluntarily opt into the scheme. He also explained that experiential marketing was used to educate teachers on the benefits of the scheme.

“The scheme has been in place since 2023, and funds have been rolling for nearly two years. Some teachers may not visit the credit union frequently, leading to claims of not being informed,” he said.

On the legal framework, Kujabie explained that the initiative was backed by GTUCCU’s policies and board decisions, which are mandated to act on behalf of members. He dismissed claims that the scheme contradicts the government’s pension plan, clarifying that the GTUCCU initiative is more of a savings and support scheme rather than a replacement for the government’s pension program.

He outlined the benefits of the scheme, highlighting its potential to support teachers’ professional and personal development. He explained that the scheme would create a pool of funds to provide low-interest student loans for teachers who wish to further their education.

“Many young teachers struggle to finance their higher education. We have seen cases where teachers were admitted to institutions like Gambia College but could not afford the fees. This scheme is designed to ensure financial security and educational advancement for teachers,” he noted.

He further explained that participation in the pension scheme would also qualify teachers for additional financial benefits, including access to credit and investment opportunities.

Kujabie acknowledged that some teachers, particularly those with less than five years of service, were among the main critics of the scheme. However, he noted that long-serving teachers appreciated its potential benefits.

When asked if teachers could opt out, he confirmed that participation was not mandatory, and teachers were free to withdraw their funds if they were dissatisfied.

“Anyone who wishes to exit the scheme is allowed to do so without any charges or penalties,” he assured.

He highlighted that to improve transparency and address concerns, GTUCCU has embarked on a nationwide tour to engage teachers in various regions. Kujabie stated that meetings have been held with teachers in different clusters, and more engagements are planned in the coming weeks.

“We have visited the major regions and continue to engage teachers directly. The reception has been largely positive, with many teachers appreciating the scheme once they fully understand its benefits,” he explained.

He dismissed allegations of selective justice in the scheme’s implementation, stating that every teacher is given equal access and that cluster representatives play a key role in decision-making.

Kujabie urged teachers to trust the process and make informed decisions about their financial future. He emphasized that the scheme was designed to provide long-term benefits, including financial security after retirement.

“Many teachers serve for over 30 years and retire into poverty. This scheme ensures that teachers have financial security when they retire. It also provides short-term benefits, including access to loans and educational support,” he said.

He encouraged teachers to seek clarification from GTUCCU rather than rely on misinformation, emphasizing that the credit union remains committed to the welfare of its members.