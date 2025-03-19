Sponsored: Turning Waste into Wealth: A Green Solution for Bakoteh, Dippa Kunda, and Manjai

- Advertisement -

SOS Children’s Village secured funding from the German Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (BMZ) and Hermann Gmeiner Fonds Deustchland (HGFD) to implement the Community Strengthening through Green Economy and Education (SOS CSGEE) project.

In our fast-growing communities, waste is often seen as a problem. Piling up in streets, clogging drains, and harming the environment. However, waste can also be an opportunity for resource recovery, energy generation, composting, job creation, circular economy, sustainable agriculture and environmental protection.

As part of the Community Strengthening through Green Economy and Education project, SOS Children’s Villages in The Gambia is proud to work with the youth, families, and communities in Bakoteh, Dippa Kunda, and Manjai to transform waste into wealth. The project aims to educate and empower the most deprived, and vulnerable members of these communities on how to convert waste materials into useful products. SOS Children’s Villages has provided the enabling environment through the following: –

By establishing an organic compost production facility at SOS Children’s in The Gambia in partnership with PAT-ENT (a company dedication to promoting organic fertilizer production and advocating for a unified approach to agriculture) and producing an average of 10,000 kg of compost per month

By training young people on floriculture and supporting them to build a floriculture business in front of SOS Children’s Villages premises to promote green economy, environmental protection.

By establishing a green business start-up Incubator within SOS Children’s Villages premises to encourage young people to venture into green businesses like sustainable fashion, solar installation and organic food processing to enhance health and wellbeing.

The initiative aims to adopt the “waste to wealth” approach, and we are not only cleaning up the environment but also creating sustainable income generating opportunities for the community.

What does “Waste to Wealth” mean?

The term “Waste to Wealth” means taking what is discarded plastic bottles, scrap metal, organic waste and turning it into something valuable. From recycling plastic into bricks and eco-friendly packaging to composting organic waste into nutrient-rich fertilizers, this initiative provides innovative solutions to local challenges.

By engaging the youth and families in these activities, we are tackling both unemployment and environmental degradation head-on. Every recycled item represents a cleaner community, reduced carbon emissions, and new opportunities for economic growth.

Why does this matter?

Waste is a resource that, when properly harnessed, can lead to change. In areas like Bakoteh, Dippa Kunda, and Manjai, where economic opportunities are limited, the “waste to wealth” initiative create avenues for skills and entrepreneurial development for a more robust socioeconomic growth and environmental protection.

The CSGEE initiative goes beyond waste management, it empowers communities, provides tangible solutions and builds greener economy for a more sustainable future

Our Call to Action

We call on the general public to support this transformative initiative. By properly disposing of waste and participating in recycling programs, every individual in the community can play a part in this journey from waste to wealth. We also invite local businesses and organizations to collaborate with us, as together we can expand the positive impact on our environment and economy.

Let’s turn waste into wealth, create jobs, and build sustainable communities for future generations!

