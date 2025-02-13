The Inspiring Journey of Kaddijatou S Bah, DA Lady Painter

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Meet 26-year-old Kaddijatou S Bah, also known as DA Lady Painter, the Chief Executive Officer of Kaddijatou’s Artisan Painter and Interior Design (KAPID), who is breaking barriers in the male-dominated field of painting.

Kaddijatou is also a final-year student at the University of The Gambia, majoring in biology. She established her painting business in 2022, which is gradually gaining popularity.

“I want to be a role model to other women that they can do it. I am a university student, and I also pursue my passion for painting,” she said. Kaddijatou’s story is both appealing and inspiring. Currently, she has over eleven employees, and she hopes to expand and become a major contributor to job creation.

More details coming…