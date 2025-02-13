Reflections on President Adama Barrow’s Nearly Ten-Year Tenure: The Barrow Legacy

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Salifu Manneh

When the Gambia emerged from the doldrums of dictatorship in 2016, many of us genuinely believed that the freedom and improved quality of life we had yearned for had finally arrived. After enduring over two decades of Yahya Jammeh’s oppressive regime, marked by corruption, mismanagement, and abuse of power, the hope that swept through the nation with Adama Barrow’s election was palpable. Yet, as Barrow nears a decade in office, the promises of transformation remain unfulfilled, leaving his legacy stained by the very issues he was supposed to resolve.

The reasons often cited by coup leaders for overthrowing governments—widespread corruption, poor governance, lack of transparency, and economic mismanagement—resonate disturbingly with Barrow’s record. His administration has presided over a period of rising living costs, deepened economic inequality, and an alarming erosion of public trust.

If one seeks a measure of Barrow’s leadership, they need only consider the everyday struggles of ordinary Gambians. The prices of basic commodities such as rice, onions, cooking oil, and bread have skyrocketed. Rental and transportation costs are unaffordable for many. Education has become a significant burden, with families unable to afford sending their children to primary and secondary schools. The cost of medical care has surged, and public hospitals like EFSTH remain under-resourced, with insufficient incubators, exorbitant costs for blood bags, and unhygienic conditions.

Despite injections of external funds and increased internal revenue generation, the national debt has ballooned, leaving the country in financial turmoil. Public funds have been squandered or misappropriated, and audit reports detailing corruption and embezzlement are often dismissed by the president as mere “personal opinions.” This troubling attitude reflects a lack of accountability and has emboldened a culture of impunity within his administration.

Failures in Governance and Leadership

Barrow’s tenure has been marked by poor leadership, marginalization of the public, and a failure to deliver on fundamental rights and services. Affordable healthcare, quality education, and even the right to vote for citizens living abroad have either been compromised or neglected. Commissions of inquiry such as the TRRC and the Janneh Commission have seen their recommendations shelved or ignored, raising questions about the government’s commitment to justice and accountability.

The president’s extravagant spending stands in stark contrast to the suffering of ordinary Gambians. The reported D150,000 daily grocery bill for State House, for instance, is an insult to citizens struggling to afford two meals a day. Such funds could significantly improve healthcare services at EFSTH or provide other essential public services.

Barrow’s betrayal of the United Democratic Party (UDP)—the very party that nurtured and elevated him to national prominence—further underscores his failure to honor political loyalty and principles. By 2021, reports suggested he had amassed D200 million, even as ordinary Gambians endured worsening poverty.

A Troubled Legacy

Barrow’s administration will be remembered for its inability to bring meaningful improvements to the lives of Gambians. The tragic deaths of 70 children in September 2023 due to poisoned syrup symbolize the government’s failures in regulatory oversight and public health. The slow and inadequate response to this tragedy reflects a broader pattern of negligence.

The missed opportunities from hosting the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit further highlight Barrow’s lack of vision. Instead of leveraging the event to create long-term jobs and infrastructure development, funds were mismanaged, and the promised benefits failed to materialize. The fate of the expensive cars purchased for the summit remains a mystery, symbolizing the regime’s wastefulness.

The plight of Gambian farmers under Barrow’s leadership also deserves mention. Despite his promises to support agriculture, farmers struggle to sell their groundnuts, while private companies exploit government inefficiencies to profit at their expense.

A Lost Decade?

Barrow had more financial resources and opportunities than his predecessors to develop the Gambia and improve the economy. Yet, his administration has left families buying rice by the cup, struggling with hunger, and unable to escape the cycle of poverty. By the time he realizes the extent of his failures, it may be too late.

The 2026 election looms as a potential turning point. If Ousainou Darboe or another leader assumes power, Barrow may face the consequences of his governance—or lack thereof.

The legacy of Adama Barrow is a cautionary tale of squandered opportunities and unfulfilled promises. The hope of 2016 has been replaced by the disillusionment of 2025. Gambians deserved better. May the future bring us leaders who truly prioritize the well-being of the people.

God bless us all. Ameen.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Network’s editorial stance.