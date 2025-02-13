Mystery Deepens Over Student’s Death at Senegalese University

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

A tragic incident continues to shake the University Gaston Berger (UGB) in Saint-Louis, Senegal, where student Matar Diagne was found dead in his dormitory room on Monday, February 10.

Initial police reports indicated death by hanging, with what appeared to be a farewell message posted on his Facebook page. However, questions about the circumstances of his death have since emerged in local media.

The 26-year-old law student, who had graduated top of his class in high school and used most of his scholarship to support his mother who had suffered a stroke, had become increasingly isolated at university, according to his fellow students quoted in Libération newspaper.

His brother, Babacar Diagne, has expressed doubts about the suicide theory, describing Matar as a pious and studious person in an interview with L’Observateur newspaper.

The case has sparked discussions about mental health support in local universities, with the national police force (gendarmerie) continuing their investigation into the circumstances of his death.