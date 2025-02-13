OPINION: The Gambia’s Struggle for Basic Dignity

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Camara Junior

No patriotic citizen enjoys highlighting the failures of their beloved country. It’s not only shameful but deeply traumatic—especially when those failures affect the daily lives of ordinary citizens and anyone who steps foot on our soil.

The situation at The Gambia Ferry Terminal is a national disgrace. How can an entire nation rely on just one ferry for so long, despite knowing that thousands of people depend on it daily? Imagine the ordinary Gambian—waiting for hours at Barra or Banjul, simply trying to cross and go about their daily activities. Imagine the sick patient from Barra, desperate to reach Banjul for medical care, waiting for hours only to miss their appointment. This is not just inconvenient; it is heartbreaking.

And yet, even if you manage to endure the endless waiting, what greets you at the ferry waiting facility in Banjul is even more distressing. The walls are faded and filthy, the toilet facilities are in terrible condition, and the entire place looks neglected and undignified. A simple touch of paint and a little cement could transform it into a decent space where people feel respected. But instead, it remains a symbol of neglect—a shameful reminder of how little attention is given to the comfort and dignity of ordinary Gambians.

The situation at The Gambia Customs Office (GID) at the Amdallai-Karang border is another painful example. While our neighbors have built comfortable and well-equipped spaces for travelers, our facility offers no shelter from the scorching sun or the rain. People are left standing outside, vulnerable to the elements and forced to endure unnecessary suffering.

This is embarrassing, unacceptable, and painful to witness. How much longer will our leaders ignore these issues while the ordinary citizen suffers?

We deserve better. Gambians deserve better. A nation that cannot provide basic dignity for its people must rethink its priorities. It’s time to rise and demand the change we desperately need.

To those in power: We do not need luxury; we need decency. The people are exhausted, and that is the reality!