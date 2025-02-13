IGP Orders Crackdown on Vehicles Without Number Plates; Heavy Fines to Be Imposed

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Seedy Muctarr Touray, has issued a stern warning that all vehicles operating without number plates will be impounded and subjected to heavy fines. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Police Crime Unit today, where he emphasized the police force’s commitment to curbing lawlessness on the roads.

IGP Touray emphasized that, effective immediately, any driver or commuter who wishes to enjoy the comfort of their vehicle without discomfort must ensure their number plate is fixed.

“From here today, any driver or commuter who wants to enjoy the comfort of their vehicle without causing discomfort to innocent children who should be transported to and from school, please ensure your number plates are on your vehicles. Failure to do so will result in the car being impounded, and there will be a heavy fine on the spot before you can retrieve your vehicle. This is no longer a warning or an appeal; it is a directive. Our expectation as members of the police force in this country is to be supported by everyone, especially members of the security fraternity. Often, we are the ones who abuse this particular matter,” he warned.

IGP Touray stressed that unregistered and unmarked vehicles pose a serious security risk, as they are frequently used in criminal activities, including armed robberies and hit-and-run incidents. He stated that law enforcement officers have been instructed to take immediate action against violators.

“You may have a number plate fixed in front of the car, but at the rear, you deliberately remove it with the simple pretext of saying it is damaged or broken. This will no longer be accepted, and clear instructions have been given to officers of the mobile traffic unit to ensure these directives from the Inspector General of Police are implemented to the letter,” he stressed.

This move comes amid rising concerns over criminal activities involving unregistered vehicles, with the police determined to tighten control over road safety and security.