“The Future Belongs to Those Who Prepare For It”- President Barrow Encourages Students To Take Education Seriously

0
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The President of the Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow has said that the future belongs to those who prepare for it and urged students to take their education seriously. He made this statement during his speech on the occasion of the 57th Anniversary of Gambia’s Independence at the McCarthy Square, Banjul.

- Advertisement -

“You are the future leaders of this country. I urge you all to take your education very seriously,” President Barrow said, adding that the education sector shall remain his governments top priority.

“My government is committed to the attainment of quality education. I encourage all students to continue working hard. You are assured of a brighter future. You are encouraged to take your education very seriously, tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it,” the Head of State said.

The Gambian leader further confirmed his government’s commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

He used the opportunity to thank the Gambian Security Forces, the media, teachers and his ministers among others for their commitment to the development of the country.

- Advertisement -

The president concluded his speech by thanking the gallant Scorpions of The Gambia for their impressive performance at the recently concluded AFCON in Cameroon.

“As citizens, let us continue working together to achieve our common goals. As a leader, I believe in democracy and I assure you that my government is committed to maintaining democracy in the country,” he said. Adding that, “the world is moving fast and we must also move fast.”

He concluded by calling on Gambians to embrace unity and work for the development of the country.

Previous article‘To Heal the Wounds of the Past and Move Toward a More Just Society,”- America Encourages Gambia to Continue Work of the TRRC

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions