“The Future Belongs to Those Who Prepare For It”- President Barrow Encourages Students To Take Education Seriously

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The President of the Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow has said that the future belongs to those who prepare for it and urged students to take their education seriously. He made this statement during his speech on the occasion of the 57th Anniversary of Gambia’s Independence at the McCarthy Square, Banjul.

- Advertisement -

“You are the future leaders of this country. I urge you all to take your education very seriously,” President Barrow said, adding that the education sector shall remain his governments top priority.

“My government is committed to the attainment of quality education. I encourage all students to continue working hard. You are assured of a brighter future. You are encouraged to take your education very seriously, tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it,” the Head of State said.

The Gambian leader further confirmed his government’s commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

He used the opportunity to thank the Gambian Security Forces, the media, teachers and his ministers among others for their commitment to the development of the country.

- Advertisement -

The president concluded his speech by thanking the gallant Scorpions of The Gambia for their impressive performance at the recently concluded AFCON in Cameroon.

“As citizens, let us continue working together to achieve our common goals. As a leader, I believe in democracy and I assure you that my government is committed to maintaining democracy in the country,” he said. Adding that, “the world is moving fast and we must also move fast.”

He concluded by calling on Gambians to embrace unity and work for the development of the country.