‘To Heal the Wounds of the Past and Move Toward a More Just Society,”- America Encourages Gambia to Continue Work of the TRRC

By: Christian Conteh

As Gambia celebrates its 57th Anniversary of Independence the United States Government has encouraged the Gambian Government to continue the work of its Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC). 

This it says will help ‘heal the wounds of the past and move towards a more just society.’ The message came in a press statement from Antony J. Blinke, the country’s Secretary of State.

“I commend The Gambia on its successful election in December and encourage the government to continue the work of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission to heal the wounds of the past and move toward a more just society,” the statement reads.

The TRRC Report which was submitted to President Adama Barrow in December of 2021 catalogues horrific acts of murder, torture, rape, enforced disappearances and other crimes against humanity.

Most of the inhumane acts the commission links with the country’s former President Yahya Jammeh and his ‘Junglers’. 

President Barrow has on countless occasions reiterated his commitment to implementing the recommendations of the report and ensuring justice is served. He has however encouraged the Gambian people to exercise patience as things must be done within the confines of the law.

 

