US Government Congratulates The People Of The Gambia On Their 57th Anniversary of Independence.

Americas Secretary of State Antony J. Blinke has on behalf of the Government and people of America congratulated People Of The Gambia On Their 57th Anniversary of Independence.

“On the behalf of the Government and the people of the United States of America, it is my honor and pleasure to congratulate the people of The Gambia on their 57th anniversary of independence,” the press statement reads.

It further noted that the people of the United States and The Gambia have many traits in common, including their shared belief in democracy, respect for human rights at home and abroad, and a commitment to justice.

“I commend The Gambia on its successful election in December and encourage the government to continue the work of the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission to heal the wounds of the past and move toward a more just society,” the statement adds.

It further assures Gambians around the world that as they celebrate Independence Day this year they should know that their friends and partners in the United States celebrate alongside them and look forward to many celebrations together.