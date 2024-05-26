The Fatu Network Heroes Awards 4.0: A Night to Remember

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Fatu Network Heroes Awards 4.0 brought together legends and spectators in a grand celebration of achievements and contributions. From careful event planning to the seamless execution of the ceremony, everything flowed smoothly, creating a relaxed and joyful atmosphere for all attendees.

- Advertisement -

Guests from various regions arrived at the International Conference Center and were welcomed with a warm reception. The setting featured gold or silver-plated chairs and red carpets, enhancing the sophisticated ambiance of the evening.

The event’s special guest, Guinean singer and celebrity Grand P, made his inaugural visit to The Gambia and captivated the audience with his performance, supported by the renowned Guinean band Bembeya Jazz.

The night kicked off with a performance by the King of Kora, Jaliba Kuyateh, who set a vibrant tone for the festivities. Following Kuyateh, Bembeya Jazz took the stage for their own set before they were accompanied by Grand P, adding a dynamic flair to the evening. Senegalese singer and King of Mbalax, Youssou Ndour, followed with his own unique and mesmerizing performance.

Adding to the spectacle was a drone exhibit, as drones formed words like “Personalities” and “Inspiring” in the sky, perfectly aligning with the event’s theme and adding an element of excitement.

- Advertisement -

Distinguished guests included Gambia’s Vice President Muhammed BS Jallow, Sierra Leonean First Lady Madam Fatima Maada Bio, Guinean singer and celebrity Grand P, Senegalese music star Youssou Ndour, a delegate from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including Senator Andrea Carole Sassou Nguesso, daughter of the President of the Republic of the Congo, Gambia’s Deputy Speaker, cabinet ministers, and business leaders.

The event honored individuals who have significantly contributed to the country’s socioeconomic development. Ten awards were presented to recognize their dedication and achievements.

The first special award was presented to Guinean President General Dumbuya and accepted by his delegation. The second special award was given to Julius Maada Bio, received by his wife, Fatima Maada Bio.

Person of the Year was awarded to Yankuba Darboe, Commissioner General of GRA. A posthumous award was given to the late Badara Joof, received by his daughter Awa Badara Joof. Exemplary Youth of the Year was awarded to ASP Binta Njie. The Diaspora Engagement Award went to Yahya Sonko. Health Servant of the Year was awarded to Dr. Mustapha Bittaye, accepted by his wife. The Education Prize for Excellence was awarded to MRC Holland Foundation. The Agricultural Leadership Award went to Brefet Women’s Garden. Philanthropist of the Year was awarded to Hamidou Jah. The Green Award was given to Samba Faye, and the Trailblazer Award was presented to Gaira Lamin.

- Advertisement -

The success of The Fatu Network Heroes Awards 4.0 was made possible by the dedicated efforts of Fatu Camara, CEO of The Fatu Network, the organizing committee, and the main sponsors, Africell Gambia, along with other sponsors. Their support and hard work were instrumental in making the event a resounding success.