ASP Binta Njie Urges Young Ladies to Focus on Their Goals and See Failure as Not an Option

By: Alieu Jallow

ASP Binta Njie, winner of the Exemplary Youth of the HEROES Award, has urged young ladies to focus on their goals and see failure as not an option. ASP Njie is the first female Police PRO who, during her stint, was termed a beacon of hope among young people in the pinnacle of leadership.

“My message to my fellow young ladies: I want you to know that the journey is never smooth. It could be bumpy, rocky, turbulent, windy, and even foggy, but the focus should be on the goals, and failure shouldn’t be an option. However, whatever route or means one tries to achieve those goals, it should always be something that shouldn’t and wouldn’t compromise their integrity as females,” she emphasized.

Speaking to our reporter, Madam Njie expressed gratitude for being nominated and incredibly crowned as the winner of the Fatu Network Hero’s Award. Nominated among two other outstanding youths whose personal contributions to youth development are widely recognized nationally and internationally, Madam Njie’s victory came as no surprise following her incredible performance as the first female police public relations officer. This recognition, she noted, was not just a personal triumph but a testament to the collective efforts of so many individuals and organizations who tirelessly worked to make this happen.

“First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Fatu Network and Fatu Camara for instituting these awards and for their unwavering commitment to celebrating everyday heroes who often go unnoticed. Your dedication to shining a spotlight on those who embody the spirit of service and selflessness is truly commendable. I am also immensely grateful to Superintendent Almameh James Manga, who spearheaded my nomination, and all those who nominated, voted, and supported me for this prestigious honor. Your belief in me and the work I do has been an incredible source of inspiration and motivation. To be recognized among such a distinguished group of nominees is a privilege beyond words,” she expressed.

The award winner was full of praise for the people she believes are the countless unsung heroes whose tireless efforts and acts of kindness often go unnoticed, describing them as the true backbone of society whose compassion, resilience, and unwavering dedication to the greater good inspires her every day.

“Of course, none of this would have been possible without the support of cadet ASP Sainabou Tambaedou, Mama Camara, family, friends, colleagues, and mentors, especially The Minister of Interior Honourable Abdoulie Sanyang, who appointed me as the first female spokesperson of The Gambia Police Force, availing me the opportunity to inspire and motivate others within and outside The GPF. Your encouragement, guidance, and unwavering belief in my mission have sustained me through the highs and lows of this journey. This award is as much yours as it is mine. To my co-nominees, Basiru Jaye and Jainaba Sonko, I want to let you know that we are all heroes in our domain. I may be entrusted with the trophy, but the victory is for all the youths of The Gambia. To the Inspector General of Police, Seedy Muctarr, I want to say thank you for the well-wishes. The GPF got this,” she outlined.

Celebrating her senior, she mentioned Corporal Adama AY Bojang, highlighting that ASP Binta has always been an inspiration to her and views this recognition as a way of solidifying her amazing personality. “Perseverance, passion, and commitment to excellence are truly commendable. I know this award is just the beginning of many more great things to come for her, and I can’t wait to see all the other incredible accomplishments she will achieve in the future. Congratulations,” she congratulated.

The Gambia Armed Forces yesterday mourned the demise of an icon within their unit, who was the commander of safeguard. In light of this exemplary youth, the winner dedicated her award to the late Abdoulie Mboob, a man she confided in as a friend, brother, and confidant, who was snatched by the cold hands of death.