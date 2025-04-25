“That Money Is From My Business”: Farba Ngom’s Brother Speaks as Investigators Seize 100 Million FCFA

- Advertisement -

Senegalese investigators probing Farba Ngom’s alleged financial crimes have uncovered 100 million FCFA in cash at the home of his brother, Demba Ngom, during a court-authorized search. The discovery, made by officers from the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC), adds a new layer to the unfolding corruption saga involving the former lawmaker and close ally of ex-President Macky Sall.

When questioned about the origin of the funds, Demba reportedly claimed, “That money is from my business.” However, sources close to the investigation suspect the cash was being stored on behalf of Farba Ngom. Another associate, Adou Aziz Kane, has also been arrested in connection with the ongoing inquiry.

Farba Ngom, once a key figure in the ruling Alliance Pour la République (APR), has been detained since February 27, 2025, following accusations of embezzling 31 billion FCFA, money laundering, and participating in a criminal association. The charges stem from an investigation by CENTIF (the National Financial Information Processing Unit), which flagged suspicious transactions totaling 125 billion FCFA.

Despite three bail attempts – including a recent offer of land and cash valued at 44.8 billion FCFA – courts have consistently denied his release. His legal team has since requested a medical evaluation, citing deteriorating health. The investigation forms part of a broader anti-corruption campaign targeting allies of the former administration.