“A True Gambian Champion”: Mustapha Bittaye Celebrates Gina Bass Bittaye’s Historic Achievement

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Mustapha Bittaye, a lecturer at Gambia College and referee with both the Qatar Football Association and the Gambia Football Federation, recently paid tribute to the accomplishments of his wife, Olympian and national sprinter Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye.

Describing her as “a true Gambian champion,” Bittaye noted that Gina has won a total of 12 medals for The Gambia across major international competitions, including the African Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, and the African Championships – making her the most decorated athlete in Gambian history.

Her medals span the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events, comprising 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

Bittaye reflected on her journey from humble beginnings to the world stage, writing:
“From sprinting on dusty tracks in KULORO to flying past world-class athletes on the global stage, Mariam has shown what talent, and national pride look like.”

