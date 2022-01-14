Supreme Court Hears UDP’s Application for Review; Adjourns for Ruling on Notice.

0
- Advertisement -

Gambia’s Supreme Court has yesterday heard the United Democratic Parties (UDP) application for review.

This came after UDP lead counsel Borry S Touray made a submission before the panel of judges at the Supreme Court. He urged the court to consider the application asking for a review of its decision taken on 28th December 2021.

- Advertisement -

The motion is supported by the affidavit of Alagie S. Darboe sworn on the 10th of January, 2022. The fact contained in the affidavit in support of the motion is that the petitioner filed a petition on the 14th of December, 2021, pursuant to sections 49 and 127 of the constitution and provisions of the Elections Act seeking to invalidate the election results by reason of corruption, widespread irregularities and illegal practices.

The petitioner also filed a motion ex-parte on the same day pursuant to sections 98(2) and (3) of the election petition and rule 9 of the election petition rules.

The case stands adjourned for ruling on the notice. The date according to the court will be communicated to the parties

It is now up to the supreme court to decide whether it will hear the matter again or stick to its earlier decision.

Previous articleFake Army General Arrested For Forging Signature Of Nigeria’s President

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions