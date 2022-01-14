Ronaldo Questions Man Utd Mentality As He Reveals 2022 Goals

1
- Advertisement -

In one of the most candid interviews in recent years, Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo made it clear he wants to see improvement in a club he believes is underachieving.

Ronaldo sat down for over 20 minutes for a video interview widely distributed to Premier League rightsholders around the world. He didn’t mince words about the current state of the club, which sits in seventh place and 22 points adrift of the top spot.

- Advertisement -

“Manchester belongs in important things. We have to change that. I don’t want to be here in the club to fight to be in sixth place or seventh place or fifth place. I’m here to try to win, to compete, and I think we compete, but we are not yet in our best level. But we have a long way to improve and I believe that if we change our mind we can achieve big things.

“I believe that you have a few things that we have to change,” Ronaldo said later in the interview. “We have a long way to improve. But I believe. New year, and we have to believe that things are going to change in a better place.”

Those words won’t dispel rumors about his wanting out of the club. But Ronaldo, when pressed on what specifically needed to change, was hesitant to speak out. It was evident that he did have an opinion, but was keeping it to himself.

Source: SPORTINGNEWS

Previous articleSupreme Court Hears UDP’s Application for Review; Adjourns for Ruling on Notice.

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions