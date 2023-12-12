Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Sukuta-Jabang Shooting: ‘He told me he shot them’ — Anti Crime Unit boss tells High Court 

By: Alieu Jallow

The head of the Police Anti-Crime unit, Momodou Sowe, testified before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court on Tuesday that Ousainou Bojang, the first accused person in the ongoing Sukuta-Jabang Traffic Lights police shooting trial, had confessed to him of committing the crime.

“He confessed to me that he did the act. He [told me] he shot at them,’’ Commissioner Momodou Sowe told the court.

Commissioner Sowe said while driving from the Casamance region of Diouloulou, he told him that the broken windscreen of the Benz stationed at the crime scene was intended for double PC Ancy Jawo and further explained the route he used to escape.

“He also explained how he escaped after the shooting incident. [His] sister, the second accused, facilitated his escape by providing a Benz C- class that took him up to Darselamine. He entered Senegal through Cassamance to Diouloulou,’’ Sowe said.

Commissioner Sowe stated that Ousainou claimed to have fled the country due to issues with his white girlfriend who threatened to post his naked videos on social media. However, Ousainou was unable to clarify this claim and instead shifted focus to narrating how the shooting incident occurred.

“When I questioned him [about] the social media [issue], he was stuck and could not further explain.  That was how he brought up the story of the police shooting and started explaining how the police shooting happened’’.

Commissioner Sowe informed the court that a team of investigators was sent to Brufut. Ousainou led the team to his house and workplace, where they discovered combat shoes, a white kaftan, and black jeans soaked in a bucket. This was based on the testimonies of witnesses at the crime scene.

“During the investigation by investigating officers, he said that he was not using that combat shoe but instead a desert combat shoes that was recovered subsequently by investigators from their compound”.

The case resumes on Thursday 14th of December 2023 at 1 p.m.

