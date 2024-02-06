Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Son of Gambian Immigrant in US Named Basketball Student Athlete

323
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

18-year-old Sam Mbye has recently been honored as the student basketball athlete of the week at Yealing High School in Columbus, Ohio.

- Advertisement -

Young Sam is breaking barriers in the United States as he aspires to become a professional basketball player.

Sam, who was born to Gambian immigrants, currently holds an average of 6 points and 10 rebounds per game, playing the center position.

Sam is also a brilliant student expected to graduate from high school this year.

According to his father, young Sam has already received numerous offers from different universities. However, his father mentioned, “Sam is interested in Ohio State University; they offer good sports scholarships, and it’s in the same city.”

- Advertisement -

Described by his father as a dedicated basketball player, Sam aims to make a breakthrough and establish himself in prominent basketball teams in the US.

His recent accomplishments are a testament to his potential to become a professional basketball player.

Sam’s father, Lamin Mbaye, is a former magistrate and lawyer in Gambia who immigrated to the United States of America.

Previous article
Sowe Denies Allegations That Ousainou Bojang Was Beaten & Drugged By The Police Anti-Crime
Next article
Kenyan Self-Proclaimed Pastor Charged with the Murder of 191 Children

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions