Son of Gambian Immigrant in US Named Basketball Student Athlete

By: Dawda Baldeh

18-year-old Sam Mbye has recently been honored as the student basketball athlete of the week at Yealing High School in Columbus, Ohio.

Young Sam is breaking barriers in the United States as he aspires to become a professional basketball player.

Sam, who was born to Gambian immigrants, currently holds an average of 6 points and 10 rebounds per game, playing the center position.

Sam is also a brilliant student expected to graduate from high school this year.

According to his father, young Sam has already received numerous offers from different universities. However, his father mentioned, “Sam is interested in Ohio State University; they offer good sports scholarships, and it’s in the same city.”

Described by his father as a dedicated basketball player, Sam aims to make a breakthrough and establish himself in prominent basketball teams in the US.

His recent accomplishments are a testament to his potential to become a professional basketball player.

Sam’s father, Lamin Mbaye, is a former magistrate and lawyer in Gambia who immigrated to the United States of America.