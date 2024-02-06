Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Kenyan Self-Proclaimed Pastor Charged with the Murder of 191 Children

32
(FILES) Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who set up the Good News International Church in 2003 and is accused of inciting cult followers to starve to death "to meet Jesus", appears in the dock at the court in Malindi on May 2, 2023. A Kenyan court on February 6, 2024 charged self-proclaimed pastor and cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and dozens of suspected accomplices with murder over the deaths of nearly 200 people. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)
- Advertisement -

By: Sainabou Gassama

Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie and 29 associates have been charged with the murder of 191 children, whose bodies were discovered buried in a forest.

- Advertisement -

Paul Mackenzie, a cult leader and self-proclaimed pastor, was arrested in April last year and charged with terrorism-related crimes, manslaughter, and torture. He stands accused of the deaths of more than 400 followers.

He is accused of deceiving and luring people into cults under the pretext of being a pastor, telling his followers that through starvation, they would be saved and meet Jesus Christ.

However, the accused denied the charges in a court in Malindi.

Mackenzie was the founder and leader of what he called the “Good News International Ministry.” Followers have informed their families and officials that they believed Mackenzie when he preached that starvation was the path to salvation.

- Advertisement -

According to the followers, he allegedly split members into smaller groups assigned biblical names, and it is believed that these smaller groups died together and were buried together in mass graves in Shakahola Forest.

Prosecutors allege that Mackenzie instructed followers to starve themselves and their children to attain heaven before the world’s end, marking one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history.

Some of his followers said Mackenzie prohibits cult members from sending their children to school and from going to the hospital when they are ill, branding such institutions as Satanic.

However, the judge stated that the 30 defendants are due back in court on March 7th, 2024, while Mackenzie’s lawyer has said he is cooperating with the investigation into the deaths for a bond hearing.

Previous article
Son of Gambian Immigrant in US Named Basketball Student Athlete

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.
Facebook Instagram Twitter Vimeo Youtube

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions