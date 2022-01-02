Soccer: Chelsea Can Compete With City’s ‘Winning Machine’-Says Tuchel

0
- Advertisement -

Chelsea have to be realistic about catching up with Premier League leaders Manchester City this season, manager Thomas Tuchel said, adding that the club’s personnel issues have contributed to their dip in form.

City are 11 points clear of Chelsea after winning their last 11 league games in a row and are aiming to win their fourth title under manager Pep Guardiola.

- Advertisement -

“It is a winning machine. It is not only about having an advantage, it is making it an advantage. They are very good, they are relentless,” Tuchel said of City.

“They know what it takes to produce these high-point seasons over and over again. We will never stop believing or pushing but we have to be realistic.

“When you look at 2021 (last season’s league table), we are 20 points behind. You have to be careful that you are ambitious but not over-ambitious and do not to get frustrated by not catching Man City in the first half year.”

Chelsea have one win in their last four league games and host third-placed Liverpool on Sunday. They will take on City in the Premier League on Jan. 15 before facing Tottenham Hotspur at home a week later.

- Advertisement -

Tuchel’s side have lost defender Ben Chilwell to a long-term knee injury and have had Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and others sidelined by injuries and COVID-19.

“Maybe it’s a longer race than one season to catch Man City because they will not stop improving. But the huge difference at this moment is with injuries and COVID.

“I am absolutely convinced that if we are in the same place without having key players out for weeks we (would have) more points and be in the back of them.

“That’s why there’s no need to get negative, no need to lose faith. The opposite — we will stay hungry. We will not stop trying.”

- Advertisement -

Source: Reuters

Previous articleSri Lanka: Food Prices Hit Record Highs As Shortages Bite

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions