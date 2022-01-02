Ralf Rangnick Claims it is ‘Too Early’ to Discuss Man Utd’s January Plans

0
- Advertisement -

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has warned Manchester United fans that the club is not yet considering transfer targets for the January transfer window. United’s focus is primarily on outgoings this month. Anthony Martial, Dean Henderson, Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek are all frustrated, while Paul Pogba is now free to speak to overseas clubs after entering the final six months of his contract.

Forwards Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata continue to be linked with exits from United, as do centre-back duo Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

- Advertisement -

With so much to think about already, Rangnick told Sky Sports News that he is yet to discuss potential incomings at Old Trafford.

“[It’s] too early now,” he said. “The current squad is big enough, with a lot of competition in the squad.

“To speak about future players coming into the club doesn’t make sense at this stage when we have to find out which player is in which position, the best possible solution for every game.

“Right now for me, it doesn’t make sense to think about future players. My full focus is on the current squad and to find for each game the best possible formation and line-up.”

- Advertisement -

Rangnick went on to admit that figuring out a way to keep all his players happy is arguably the most important part of management.

“This is always about man management, having a good relationship with the players,” he continued. “But also be aware that you’re the one to take the decisions.

“Who is going to play, who will be substituted, who will be on the bench or possibly not even make it into the squad for the next game.”

Previous articleSoccer: Chelsea Can Compete With City’s ‘Winning Machine’-Says Tuchel

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions