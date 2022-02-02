Drug Peddling At Brikama Market: Six Arrested, Charged And Await Prosecution

- Advertisement -

Police in the West Coast Region in collaboration with the Medicine Control Agency of the Ministry of Health and the Gambia Pharmacy Council on Tuesday embarked on a major operation against illegal medicine peddlers at the Brikama Market.

Tuesday’s raid in the West Coast Region targeted many people engaged in the illegal trade of pharmaceutical products

- Advertisement -

Regulatory Officer at Medicines Control Agency, Alhaji Matarr Bah said the peddlers have no licenses for selling such products, adding that the medicine are also not kept under their required temperatures thereby making them harmful to people who purchase drugs from the peddlers.

“We were given a tip of the illegal sale of pharmaceutical products at the Brikama Market, contrary to Medicine and Related Products Act as well as the Pharmacy Council Act. The medicines we discovered can caused health hazards to people. Medicine should be stored at appropriate temperature, but the said medicines are being sold in the open.”

Officer Commanding at Brikama Police Station said the six suspects were arrested for selling drugs without appropriate license.

“Those arrested have been detained, charged and await prosecution. We are looking forward to expanding this type of exercise because these people are selling drugs which they don’t have any clue about”

- Advertisement -

Drug peddling has been a major issue especially in communities where health facilities are inadequate and where people are ignorant of the health implications of consuming drugs sold by peddlers.