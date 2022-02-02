Brazil Violence: Three Arrested Over Killing Of Congolese Migrant

0
Police released video that showed the Congolese man, shirtless to the left, being beaten to death
- Advertisement -

Three people have been arrested in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro over the murder of a Congolese migrant, a killing that was captured on video and caused public outrage.

Relatives said Moise Kabagambe was attacked at a beach kiosk after asking the manager to pay overdue wages.

- Advertisement -

Footage released by police shows him being repeatedly beaten by four men with clubs and a baseball bat.

The aggressions continued even as Kabagambe lay motionless on the ground.

The video shows a group of people, including one of the aggressors, trying to revive his lifeless body after the beating.

According to relatives, Kabagambe was demanding the equivalent of £28 ($38) for two days of work at the kiosk when an argument broke out.

- Advertisement -

Police said two of those arrested had confessed to taking part in the beating, which happened on 24 January at about 22:25 in the well-off Barra da Tijuca area.

Kabagambe had arrived in Brazil in 2011 with his three siblings, fleeing the armed conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“They broke my son’s back and neck,” Ivana Lay, his mother, told O Globo newspaper. “I fled the DR Congo so we wouldn’t be killed, but they killed my son here the same way they do in my country, with punches and kicks, like an animal.”

Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes called the killing “unacceptable and revolting”.

Previous articleDrug Peddling At Brikama Market: Six Arrested, Charged And Await Prosecution

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions