Sierra Leone: President Sacks Attorney General

By: Christian Conteh

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio has sacked Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Anthony Yeihwoe Brewah and replace him with Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley, who until his appointment was Solicitor General of Sierra Leone and is a barrister with over twenty years standing.

Brewah was sacked after a group picture of Baimba Moiforay (LAC), Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Minister of Information and Communication emerged on social media leaving many people with questions about why top government officials would take a photo with a convicted herbalist and murderer immediately after his controversial presidential pardon

“The General Public is hereby informed that it has pleased His Excellency the President, Brig. (Retired) Julius Maada Bio to announce the following appointment Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley Esq Attorney General and Minister of Justice,” a statement from the office of President read.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio had earlier revoked the Presidential Clemency granted to herbalist Baimba Moiforay who had been convicted for the murder of Sydney Buckle aka DJ Clef in 2015.

LAC Chocolate as he is popularly called was granted a Presidential pardon on New Year’s Day, a constitutional right accorded the president as provided for in section 63 (1)(a) of the country’s 1991 constitution.

Upon his controversial pardon, LAC took to social media flaunting wealth and affluence. He also went to a local church to give testimony. His (LAC) release got tongues wagging. It is no surprise that president Bio decided to revoke the pardon with immediate effect.

A press statement from the Office of the President indicates that the president has instituted an investigation into the process leading to the granting of pardon to Baimba Moiforay on 1st January 2022.

Meanwhile Information Minister Mohamed Rahman Swarray was quick to clear the air. His Facebook post read:

“My attention has been drawn to this photo which was taken in the AG’s parlour in Tiama where I had stopped over to pay him a courtesy call as I usually do when passing through Tiama. I have never met LAC before, let alone have any dealings with him. It was purely coincidental that I met them there and they requested a photo opp which politicians hardly reject,” Minister Swarray wrote.