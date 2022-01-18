“Holiday On Wednesday January 19 Is Only For Schools In Region One” – Government Clarifies

Gambian government spokesman, Ebrima G Sankareh
The Gambian government has in a press release, signed by government spokesman Ebrima G Sankareh, confirmed that due to heavy traffic in the country’s capital and the Kanifing Municipality, schools in Region One that covers the said area have been granted a public only.

The release emphasized that the holiday only applies to school in the said region and not to schools in other regions.

“Following numerous queries from various public and private entities, The Gambia Government announces that due to heavy vehicular activity within the Capital City of Banjul and the Kanifing Municipality, schools in Region One are granted a holiday throughout Wednesday, 19th January 2022. This does not affect the rest of the Regions.”

Personnel of institutions across the country are also advised to report for duty as the holiday does not apply to them.

“Personnel of all other institutions are advised to report to work in their respective duty posts throughout the jurisdiction of The Gambia as Wednesday is a normal working day.”

