“Keep Off The Tintiba Shooting Range On Thursday January 20” – GAM Cautions

0
Major General Yakuba Drammeh, Chief of Defense Staff of Gambia Armed Forces
- Advertisement -

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAM) has in a press release cautioned residents of Tintiba, Burok, Kanfenda, Kanilai, Sanghajorr, Bwiam and their environs to keep off its shooting range at Tintiba in Foni as it will be conducting a live firing exercise for recruits of the Gambia Prison Service.

“The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) duly informs the general public that it will conduct a live firing exercise for Gambia Prisons Service (GPS) recruits on Thursday 20 January 2022 at the Tintiba Shooting Range in Foni.”

- Advertisement -

“The general public, especially residents of Tintiba, Burok, Kanfenda, Kanilai, Sanghajorr and Bwiam are urged not to panic but cautioned to avoid the designated training area on the above mentioned date,” the release emphasized.

Previous articleAlieu Darboe Dragged To Court Over ‘Visa Scam’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions