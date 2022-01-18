“Keep Off The Tintiba Shooting Range On Thursday January 20” – GAM Cautions

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAM) has in a press release cautioned residents of Tintiba, Burok, Kanfenda, Kanilai, Sanghajorr, Bwiam and their environs to keep off its shooting range at Tintiba in Foni as it will be conducting a live firing exercise for recruits of the Gambia Prison Service.

“The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) duly informs the general public that it will conduct a live firing exercise for Gambia Prisons Service (GPS) recruits on Thursday 20 January 2022 at the Tintiba Shooting Range in Foni.”

“The general public, especially residents of Tintiba, Burok, Kanfenda, Kanilai, Sanghajorr and Bwiam are urged not to panic but cautioned to avoid the designated training area on the above mentioned date,” the release emphasized.