“Shortage Of Water Adversely Affects Our Business”- Horticulturists Complain

By: Sainabou Sambou

Horticulturists around Kairaba Avenue have raised concern about the shortage of water which they say has had adverse effects on their gardens.

Tijan Jatta is one of the gardeners he says lack of water for their garden is making business quite difficult for them. He noted that there are very few taps in his garden and most times the taps run dry and it is difficult to water the garden.

“We do not have garden tools. We have also applied for water to be brought here but the government agency responsible for that has done nothing about that. We have not had support in any way. Sometimes we find it difficult to pay for a truck to bring garden soil for us,” he said.

He appealed to the government to help them with the water supply so that they can do their work properly, indicating that the work they do is part of national development.

He further mentioned that they were informed that the OIC road project which is expected to see an expansion in roads is about to start and they do not know whether they will be asked to leave their various place where they sell.

Sainey Keita also owns a garden, he has been a gardener for twenty-five years. He confirmed that over this period lack of water has been their major problem. He noted that they do not have an alternative source of water like a borehole to use when the taps run dry.

“Water is not our only problem here we lack garden tools and fertilizers too. We also find it difficult to hire a truck to bring garden soil for us.”

Business he said is not doing as well as it should because customers do not patronise them as much as they use to do.

“We have lodged a complaint to KMC asking for their help with enough water supply. We wrote to KMC because they are in charge of this place and they are the ones who gave us the notice that the OIC road project is about to start, we pay our taxes there too,” he said.

Sainey Keita noted that Mayor Bensouda has promised that after the campaign period and when he is re-elected, he will help provide enough taps that will help them water their gardens.

Pateh Bah another gardener also expressed dissatisfaction about the shortage of water and urged the government to support them.