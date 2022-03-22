Amnesty Denied: “Former Vice President Isatou Njie-Saidy Did Not Give a Full, Truthful Disclosure”- TRRC Says

By: Christian Conteh

The Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission TRRC has denied the application for amnesty requested by the country’s former Vice President, Isatou Njie-Saidy.

According to the committee, “she did not give a full, truthful disclosure” to the commission about her involvement in the crimes she stands accused of. TRRC said Madam Njie- Saidy described her role as passive, contrary to the commission’s findings.

The findings revealed that during the 10th and 11th April 2000 student demonstrations, as vice president pursuant to instructions from the Former President Yahya Jammeh, she instructed Baboucarr Jatta to deploy the army, did not take responsibility and is one of the people who bear the greatest responsibility for the incident.

Similarly, the committee denied the application for amnesty for former Defence Minister Edward Singhatey on technical grounds. His initial letter the TRRC said had the phrase ‘without prejudice’ and was signed by his lawyer.

The committee however requested his lawyer remove ‘without prejudice’ from the amnesty application and allow his client to endorse the letter himself.

The legal representative responded, removed ‘without prejudice’ but went on to again sign on behalf of his client. The committee said it cannot review the application as it contradicts the process of applying for amnesty.

Meanwhile, the TRRC approved amnesty and recommends clemency for former AFPRC Vice-Chairman Sana Sabally who admitted responsibility for the killing of about a dozen soldiers in 1994.

The reason for their consideration is because Sabally already served time in prison for false crimes levelled against him, gave a full disclosure during public hearings, showed remorse, initiated and participated in reconciliation with the perpetrator.

The committee also noted that his crimes precede the Rome Statute and therefore the law cannot be applied retrospectively.

Amnesty was also recommended for Zakaria Darboe and Major Bubacarr Bah.

