Water Scarcity At Wellingara Community: Residents Raise Concern

By: Sanna Jallow

Residents in Wellingara Village in the Kombo North District, West Coast Region have continued to complain about the constant water shortage in their community, a problem that has lasted for decades and is making life difficult for them.

Aja Sowe, a native of Wellingara confirmed that the lack of water is getting worse, indicating that they have been like that for years.

“Sometimes we go to the community borehole from morning to evening without getting a single bottle of water because people are many and the water available is not enough for all of us,” she lamented.

She added that the consistent water shortage is making lives difficult for her to do some domestic work at her house likewise others.

“There are few compounds in our area that have boreholes in their houses that is where most of us fetch water from,” she said.

She called on the institutions responsible for providing water to come to their aid so that they can get water frequently, noting that no human can live without water.

Amie Janneh another resident in the community said she has been staying in Wellingara for years now, confirming that the shortage of water is getting worse by the day. She said they have a tap in their compound but the only time they will get to see running water is around 5 in the morning.

“If you don’t fetch water at that time, you will not get water for the rest of the day. We have been complaining about this for many years now but still, nothing has been done to settle the problem,” she said.

She said that the worst part of the problem is that at the end of every month they will receive a water bill from the National Water and Electrical Company (NAWEC). On her part, Isatou Ceesay said sometimes due to the shortage of water it is very difficult for them to adhere to proper hygiene measures which she says is not good for their health.

“We are really tired with this situation, we appeal to the bodies responsible to come to our rescue,” she said.

Water is an important element of human existence. Drinking water helps prevent dehydration, change in mood and cause your body to overheat which can lead to constipation and kidney stones.