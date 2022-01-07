Senegal Rejects Attempt To Toughen Anti-Gay Laws

- Advertisement -

A bill introduced in Senegalese parliament meant to toughen existing laws against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people has been rejected. Gay sex is already punishable by up to five years in jail.

The bill would have lengthened the term to a maximum of 10 years and led to a threefold increase in the maximum fines. It would also have specifically targeted LGBT and similar activities as crimes.

The Office of the National Assembly, which stopped the proposed bill from proceeding to the floor, said the current law is clear and severely punishes homosexuality.

The bill had been initiated by 11 MPs, who said they had the backing of key religious groups. Senegal has a 95% Muslim population and homosexuality is widely considered unacceptable.

Source: Reuters