Liberian Jails Run Out Of Food For Inmates

0
- Advertisement -

All 15 prison facilities in Liberia have this week run out of food for inmates.

This has caused two prisons, including the main Monrovia Central Prison, to temporarily shut their doors to newcomers, prison officials have said.

- Advertisement -

The situation is being blamed on a number of factors including delays in remitting funds for food and upkeep of prison facilities.

But the director of prisons, Sainleseh Kwaidah, told the BBC on Monday that the government was doing everything to resolve the situation.

He said that after some interventions the two prisons that had stopped admitting inmates had reopened their doors and food was reaching others.

A prison warder told the BBC the prisons had shut the doors to avoid putting more people at risk because of the food shortage. He said there was also a possibility that angry inmates could stage jailbreaks.

- Advertisement -

A well-known businessman, Upjit Singh Sachdeva who is commonly known as Mr Jetty, has stepped in to provide food to mitigate the crisis. The businessman has often provided cooked meals to inmates in the Monrovia Central Prison.

Prison warders have in recent days criticised the government’s handling of the affairs of the crowded correctional facilities.

Source: BBC

Previous articleAs Cases Rise, India Fears Another Covid Catastrophe

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions