Sanyang Alkalo Lamin Jabang Highlights Community Challenges, Achievements

By Michaella Faith Wright

Lamin Jabang, the Alkalo of Sanyang, has opened up about the challenges and achievements of his leadership since taking office in 2022.

In an exclusive interview with The Fatu Network, he discussed land disputes, youth unemployment, and ongoing development projects aimed at transforming the community.

Jaban, who attended Sanyang Primary School and later Latrikunda Secondary School, pursued further education and earned a diploma in community development. With over 10 years of experience at the Department of Physical Planning and Municipal Boundaries (DPMB), two years with the Development Support Agency (DSA), and a role at the U.S. Embassy security team, he built a strong administrative background. His leadership experience also includes 20 years as a project administrator in Sanyang, working alongside six different Alkalos before succeeding his father in 2022.

One of the biggest challenges Jabang faces as Alkalo is land ownership disputes. He explained that Sanyang’s land is historically controlled by five Kabilos (clans), who traditionally allocated plots for free. However, recent years have seen increasing conflicts as outsiders claim farmland based on ancestral inheritance.

“Land has become one of the most difficult issues in this community,” Jabang stated. “Some individuals, who are not originally from the five Kabilos, now claim that the land their ancestors farmed belongs to them. This creates conflicts that require careful resolution.”

Another major concern is youth unemployment. According to Jaban, many young people in Sanyang depend solely on land sales rather than seeking employment or engaging in productive activities.

“The younger generation is not yet ready to work,” he noted, adding “Instead of finding jobs or creating opportunities, many rely on selling land as their main source of income.”

To address these issues, Jabang has implemented a structured leadership approach.

“We now have 20 Kabilo heads, each responsible for handling disputes within their area before bringing them to my office,” he explained. “Additionally, we have a council of community members working hand in hand to maintain stability and ensure progress.”

Despite these challenges, Jabang remains proud of the strides Sanyang has made under his leadership. “We have made this community independent and sustainable,” he said. “We now have our own nursing school, a community-owned bank, and a local health centre, which has since been handed over to the government,” he added.

Women and girls have been central to Sanyang’s development efforts.

“We prioritize women and girls in our community. We have allocated land for women’s gardening projects, measuring 700 meters by 250 meters, and with the support of Gam Holland Foundation, we have improved our agricultural sector,” he said.

He also highlighted efforts to empower young people. “The youth in Sanyang are very supportive,” Jabang said. “We have established a festival to address issues affecting them and create a platform where they can express their concerns and solutions,” he added.

Reflecting on the role of Alkalolu in modern governance, Jabang pointed out that many traditional leaders lack formal education, making administration challenging.

“The problem with many Alkalos is that they inherit their positions through tradition, but only a few have formal education,” he observed. “That is why we are creating programs to train our community leaders and equip them with the skills needed to govern effectively.”

As he continues his leadership, Jabang remains committed to fostering peace, stability, and development in Sanyang. “My goal is to ensure that Sanyang remains a self-sufficient and thriving community,” he concluded. “Through teamwork and strategic planning, we can overcome our challenges and build a better future for everyone.”