GAMBIA ACTION PARTY (GAP) EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER U.S. IMMIGRATION POLICY CHANGES AFFECTING GAMBIAN STUDENTS

The Gambia Action Party (GAP) stands in solidarity with Gambian students and scholars in North America who are currently facing emotional and psychological distress due to recent changes in U.S. immigration policies. We acknowledge the concerns raised by the Union of Gambian Scholars and Students in North America (UGSNA) through its Information and Public Relations Officer, Sanna Bairo Darboe, and we recognize the urgent need for support and intervention.

For decades, many young Gambians have sought opportunities abroad, particularly in the United States, to further their education and contribute to their families and nation. However, abrupt and stringent immigration reforms continue to pose challenges for international students, putting their academic and personal lives at risk. The uncertainty surrounding visa regulations, work permits, and the overall hostility towards immigrants in some Western nations have left many students in distress.

As a political entity that prioritizes the welfare of Gambians, GAP strongly urges the Government of The Gambia to establish robust mechanisms to assist affected students. This includes diplomatic engagements with U.S. authorities to ensure that Gambian students can complete their studies without fear of deportation or unnecessary restrictions. We call on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Gambian Embassy in Washington, D.C., to provide direct assistance, legal guidance, and mental health support to those affected.

Beyond these immediate concerns, this situation serves as a wake-up call for African leaders. For far too long, Africa has relied on foreign nations for education, employment, and economic survival. The time has come for a paradigm shift. African governments must prioritize investment in quality education, research institutions, and job creation to curb the dependency that forces our youth to seek opportunities abroad. We cannot continue to send our brightest minds to nations that impose ever-changing and often hostile immigration policies, treating African scholars as burdens rather than assets.

We, therefore, urge African leaders to focus on:

Investing in Higher Education – Strengthening universities and research centers to retain talented students and scholars within the continent. Expanding Economic Opportunities – Creating employment and entrepreneurship avenues so that young Africans do not feel compelled to migrate for survival. Strengthening Diplomatic Relations – Establishing strong, fair partnerships with foreign nations to protect the rights of African students abroad. Pan-African Collaboration – Promoting intra-Africa mobility programs that allow African students to study and work within African nations rather than seeking opportunities in hostile foreign environments.

The Gambia Action Party remains committed to advocating for policies that protect Gambians both at home and abroad. We stand with our students and scholars in this difficult time and urge the Gambian government, in collaboration with other African nations, to take proactive steps in ensuring that our young minds are given the support and opportunities they rightfully deserve.

SERVANT MUSA OUSAINOU YALI BATCHILLY

SECRETARY GENERAL & PARTY LEADER

GAMBIA ACTION PARTY (GAP).