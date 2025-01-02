Salaji Women Appeal for Community Market to Ease Daily Struggles

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Women in Salaji have called on the government to establish a community market to address the challenges they face in earning a livelihood through petty trading, which many rely on to support their families.

Mariama Bah, the Chairlady of Salaji, revealed in an interview that most women in the area engage in petty trading as their primary source of daily income. She stressed the urgent need for a market in the community to improve their livelihoods and reduce the hardships they face.

Nenneh Camara, another resident, expressed frustration about having to sell goods along the roadside, citing safety concerns and harassment from authorities who claim the area is not designated for trading.

“Salaji is a large and growing community; having a proper market would not only solve these challenges but also enhance our ability to support our families,” she said.

Aminata Camara, a mother of three, appealed to the government, emphasizing how a market would benefit both traders and residents.

“If we have a market in our community, it will save us from traveling to distant places like Serrekunda. The money we would save on transportation could be used to add to what we cook for our families,” she said.

The women of Salaji collectively urge the authorities to prioritize the establishment of a market in their community, which they believe will bring significant relief and improve their quality of life.