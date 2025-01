Senegal to End Foreign Military Presence by 2025

Senegalese President Bassirou Dioumaye Faye announced the end of all foreign military presence in Senegal by 2025, instructing Defense Minister Sidiki Kaba to propose a new security cooperation doctrine during a New Year’s speech on December 31.

He stated that Senegal’s partnerships would remain strategic and diversified. This decision follows his earlier directive for France to close its military bases, a move he insists does not signal a break with France but reflects Senegal’s commitment to independence 64 years after its decolonization.