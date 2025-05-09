Sabally Slams NHRC Boss Over Alleged Media Comments

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Momodou Sabally has strongly criticised the Chair of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) following alleged comments made about an investigative report published by The Republic.

- Advertisement -

Describing the NHRC’s stance as “despicable and deplorable,” Sabally emphasised that his remarks reflect his personal views and not his official position.

In a Facebook post, Sabally expressed disappointment at the NHRC’s role in supporting press freedom, stating, “In an era where we are all trying to entrench press freedom and make sure the #truth and #justice guide our actions, it is sad to see those who are supposed to be the umpires and just referees for freedom of expression come on the side of the oppressors.”

He further asserted that the NHRC Chair is “on the wrong side of history” and noted that this is not the first time he has addressed concerns regarding the commission’s leadership.

Accompanying his post was a screenshot of a publication from The Standard Newspaper titled “GPU Condemns MCG, NHRC for Pressuring Journalists to Exonerate Tambadou.”

Sabally called for fairness and urged all branches of government to perform their duties without interference.

- Advertisement -

He concluded with a reference to the Holy Bible, stating, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”