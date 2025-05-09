Turo Darboe Claims Misleading Information Led to Purchase of Jammeh’s Planes

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

In a recent interview with Eye Africa TV, Gambian businessman Modou Turo Darboe revealed that he was misled into purchasing aeroplanes previously owned by former President Yahya Jammeh.

His comments were in response to an investigative report by The Republic that scrutinised the sale of Jammeh’s properties.

Darboe stated that he had inquired about the ownership of the planes before making the purchase and was assured that they belonged to the government, not Jammeh. He expressed appreciation for the journalist’s efforts in uncovering the truth, emphasising that Gambians deserve transparency regarding the former president’s assets.

Regarding the Air Tractor, Darboe explained that he was initially unaware of its advertisement and learned about it through a partner who described it as a “small, scrapped plane” that no one wanted to buy.

After expressing interest in the aircraft, he later found out that his partner had lost interest, leaving him with no choice but to proceed with the purchase. Darboe denied any personal connections with Amadou Sanneh, the former finance minister, despite speculation to the contrary.

He recounted that he had sought confirmation about the ownership of the planes from airport staff, who reiterated that they were government property and not linked to Jammeh, which justified the finance minister’s decision to sell them. He mentioned that he placed a bid of $500,000 for the aircraft, which raised eyebrows among some observers.

Upon being informed that he was the highest bidder, he promptly completed the payment.

Darboe noted that the planes remain parked at the airport, and he had almost forgotten about the purchase.

Darboe expressed his motivation for buying the planes as a patriotic act, stating that he did not want foreigners to acquire Gambian assets. He confirmed that he purchased three planes for a total of $500,000.

In addition, Darboe voiced his frustration over The Republic’s continued use of his images, which he said have been distressing for his family and friends.

He indicated that he plans to hold a press conference upon his return to the country to present evidence regarding his claims and clarify his position on the matter. He reiterated that his decision to buy the planes was based on the belief that they were government property, not associated with Yahya Jammeh.